It will be a bitter pill for Pakistan to swallow now that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has sought action from Islamabad on specific instances of terrorism (“Act against terror”, Kerry tells Pak.”, Aug. 31). Pakistan will also stand isolated once the U.S. goes ahead with the trilateral talks to fine-tune counter-terror measures. The development is a huge boost to India’s efforts in trying to talk peace with a difficult neighbour.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Nothing much should be read into Mr. Kerry’s statement as the U.S. is one country that has been arming Pakistan to the teeth while doing flip-flops on various issues concerning Delhi and Islamabad. Ultimately, we will have to fight our own battles and it would be futile to expect superpowers like the U.S. to constantly back us on all matters. If the U.S. is really serious about the issue, it could issue an ultimatum to Pakistan, setting it a time frame to shut down all terror camps on its soil.

C.V. Aravind, Bengaluru