Why should the Supreme Court point fingers only at the BCCI in India and not at other sports organisations in the country? (“Lodha wants BCCI brass removed”, Sept. 29). The court can initiate action against the BCCI and its officials for their wrongdoing, but should it decide the age and qualifications of members of sports bodies and their subcommittees?

The Lodha Committee report should be forwarded to the government. The government should propose comprehensive legislation, including international commitments of various sports bodies at the international level, and place it before Parliament. The court should not discriminate against the BCCI alone. The sports body is otherwise well-established, and has done a great deal of service for cricket. The court has so many pending cases; it is unnecessary for it to spend so much time on the BCCI.

C.R.K. Reddy, Hyderabad

A worrying trend is emerging, first with Karnataka disobeying the court’s orders to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and second, with the BCCI ignoring the SC-appointed Lodha Committee’s recommendations. The public will lose faith in the judiciary if the court fails to assert itself in these cases. The court will become meaningful only when it initiates contempt against Karnataka and the BCCI to enable full delivery of justice to Tamil Nadu and to Justice Lodha’s recommendations.

N. Visveswaran, Chennai