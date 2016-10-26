I do not endorse Maoists using violence to prove their agenda (“Special forces deal deadly blow to Maoists, kill 24”, Oct.25). There are Maoists who are basically fighting for tribal people, and against politicians and multinational companies who are exploiting our natural resources. On the other hand, we have corrupt politicians who do not lose any opportunity to promote themselves at the cost of nation. One hopes that the Maoists will now shun violence.

T. Anand Raj, Chennai

It appears to every right thinking person that the Maoists and our security forces are reluctant to tread the path of peace, with both parties trying to outwit each other in the bloody game of one-upmanship. The cadres of the banned outfit should come forward to join the mainstream. On their part, the governments of Maoist affected States should display the political will to usher in peace in the forests.

Bhattaram Vijayakumar, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh