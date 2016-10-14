The mass prayers cutting across religious boundaries in the vicinity of Apollo Hospital in Chennai are enough to understand the love and affection the people of Tamil Nadu have for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (“A pragmatic arrangement”, Oct.13). Her prolonged stay in hospital has created an extraordinary situation in the State. How things will shape up from now is hard to predict in view of the uncertainties and concerns surrounding her health. It is possible that the hospital and the State government are deliberately withholding information about the status of her health for fear that its disclosure will leave masses of people devoted to her inconsolable. But the AIADMK spokesperson’s statement that the leader, who is on respiratory support, is reading newspapers in hospital is really difficult to believe.

Nobody is questioning Ms. Jayalalithaa’s greatness as a leader. She is so popular that men and women in Tamil Nadu wear clothes imprinted with images of her, pray for her, and are devoted to her. Her illustrious journey from being the leading lady of Tamil cinema to a leader of people is an astonishing story that few women could script. Her welfare schemes have endeared her to the impoverished masses. But her popularity does not mean that we, who elected her to power, can be kept in the dark for this long about her health.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Kanyakumari