For a nation to prosper, the health and state of its women must be at the front of all decisions. The legitimacy of the surrogacy Bill rests on this (‘Being’ page – “Why the Surrogacy Bill is necessary”, Aug.28). It is not, as some argue, about snatching away the so-called right to freedom of individuals and couples, but about granting a systemised approach towards enabling a regulated sector and ultimately ensuring better health for women, the right to parenthood, and a lot more for the child who enters the world through this route. It is understandable that commercial surrogacy was a solution for a couple unable to have a biological child by natural means, but there are always other avenues to explore. Adoption is one of them. It’s time that we promote this underutilised solution to infertility.

Barbie Goyal, New Delhi