One hopes that the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014 will address HIV-related discrimination and strengthen prevention programmes. The global HIV/AIDS epidemic is an unprecedented crisis that requires an unprecedented response. The aim must be to limit the spread of the disease and educate youth about prevention. We must help those living with it fight stigma and discrimination.

Nikhil Chopra,

Jagraon, Punjab

The mere enactment of laws won’t do if the aim is to bring about long-lasting change against discrimination. The main reason is that there is very little awareness in rural India about what exactly the disease is, its modes of transmission, the symptoms and what kind of treatment should be in place if diagnosed positive. How many are even aware that such a bill is in place?

Mohana Shankar Venkatesh,

Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu

A few decades ago, leprosy patients were not allowed to enter hotels and faced severe discrimination even at home.

The plight of those with HIV is not so bad, but they still face other forms of discrimination. The bill should allow such persons to avail the maximum amount of cover from health insurance companies. There is hardly any insurance cover in India for this disease.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Apart from steps being taken to disseminate information about the disease, the government should also make amendments to the insurance industry’s use of actuarial calculation which limits the access to medical aid for people with HIV.

Sanjitha Gowrishankar,

Mysuru

How far will the bill empower affected people if our social view remains the same?

While the government has done its part, the onus lies on civil society to help get rid of the discrimination and prejudice that HIV-affected people face. Another fact is that only 26 per cent of those with HIV receive antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Sanam Gandhi,

Alwar, Rajasthan

It has been an almost 30 year battle to control the HIV/AIDS epidemic in India. The bill is a step forward in the long battle that people living with HIV (PLHIV) and civil society organisations have to fight. In addition to what is covered under the bill, there must be additional measures: establish systems for early testing for HIV and then treatment; universal coverage of ART for PLHIV in the country; the adoption of standards as underlined in WHO treatment guidelines; enhance care and support services to protect PLHA who are presently not linked with ART; systems to provide treatment for PLHIV for lifestyle diseases; ensure life cover and health insurance for PLHIV on the same lines as those who are not infected and are at the lowest premium.

Most PLHIV are below the poverty line, face the brunt of stigma and discrimination and are pushed into greater poverty. They must have access to livelihood programmes, schemes and other benefits, and for that, one must overlook the conventional processes and procedures. The Central and State governments should have a robust supply chain management of ART drugs, medicines for opportunistic infections and other commodities.

Rama Pandian,

Chennai