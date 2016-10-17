One of the main arguments put forth by those who oppose a Uniform Civil Code is that such a code would be detrimental to a pluralistic nation like India (“Join consultation on triple talaq: Centre”, Oct.15). In fact, the opposite is true. The situation in India is one where individual faiths function to the dictates of interpretation and individual viewpoints of the “heads” of respective faiths. Triple talaq and religious conversions are prime examples. This has to stop. India is a union of not only States but also numerous creeds and faiths, and must offer to every citizen a single law pertaining to all matters of civilised human existence. Moreover, there is the influence of vote-hungry politicians who utilise the inadequacies of ‘laws’ on which communities, especially the minorities, function. A common code will go a long way in keeping such practices at bay.

Dr. George Jacob E.,

Kochi