ISRO has not looked back ever since the launch and success of the Mars Orbiter Mission, showing to the world the potential India has in space exploration, research and navigation. Other success stories such as the PSLV-C28 mission, setting up of the IRNSS and testing of a scramjet engine are testimony to this.

What needs to be done now is to go to the grass-root level and encourage students to think of a career in space research.

Vedant Mishra,

Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

Following the atomic tests, ISRO was blacklisted by the U.S., and sensitive technologies such as cryogenic engine science were denied to it. It was the consistent hard work of our scientific community that enabled us to overcome this barrier. India has now become a world leader in cost-effective space launches and technologies. With the milestone of launching a heavier payload, we no longer have to depend on the European Ariane launchers. ISRO has proved, yet again, that technology has never been the repository of a few.

Gaurav Singhal,

Rewari, Haryana