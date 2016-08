The graphic, “Peace in Colombia” (‘World’ page, Aug.26), was interesting. If a peace deal between the government and FARC rebels in Colombia was made possible after 52 years of hostilities, why is it so difficult to achieve peace in Kashmir? Perhaps our government should send an all-party delegation to Colombia to study the process especially after it had claimed thousands of lives and displaced 7 million Colombians.

Kiran P. Gandhi,

Pune