Insensitive remark

more-in

In early 2011, a U.S. diplomat, Maureen Chao, while attempting to recount “positive memories from her own study experiences in India 23 years ago”, made an “inappropriate comment” about Tamilians. After the storm of protests, the U.S. consulate in Chennai was forced to apologise. While one may understand where that comment came from, given her background, one is unable to come to terms with what BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay has said about south Indians (“Tarun causes stir with racist comment”, April 9). What men like him should realise is that we as individuals have control only over our attitudes and not over our complexion and features which are god-given. Maturity is all about overcoming the prejudices engraved in our minds since childhood.

V. Jayaraman,

Chennai

It was quite shocking to read about Tarun Vijay’s remark. Aren’t South Indians Indians? He is intolerant and narrow-minded. Numerous Indians are not fair complexioned. If such is his attitude towards South Indians, why did he visit Tamil Nadu a year ago and make a show out of championing the cause of Tamil? Why did he order a life-size statue of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar to be placed at Haridwar? If this is not a racist remark then what is? If such people think they are broad-minded when in reality their hearts are pitch dark, of what use are they to society? How do they even think of becoming Members of Parliament? Mr. Vijay needs to express an unconditional apology and promise never to utter such deeply hurtful remarks.

Thomas Koshy,

Chennai

The racist remarks by Mr. Tarun Vijay must be condemned. He seems to be living in his “dystopia of Aryan superiority”. However, there is a deeper issue with respect to the problem of racism in India. For example, the use of the word “Varna” is itself discriminatory against the colour of an individual in the Hindu caste system. Therefore, to deny that there is no racism against Africans in India is not only wrong but also fictitious. If we don’t realise this fact, the elimination of racial discrimination from Indian society is going to take a very long time.

Vamshi Krishna,

Mancherial, Telangana

Tarun Vijay is indeed magnanimous enough to stand as a propagandist for the great Thirukural, a product of a Tamil poet. But he must realise that in it, ironically, is a kural for him to learn: Nunman nuzhipuvam illan ezhilnalan, manman punaipavai attru (Chapter 41 – No learning). It means: A person who has no in-depth learning and intellectual acumen, is as impressive as a doll made of mud.

Victor Frank A.,

Chennai

BJP leader Tarun Vijay has let the cat out of the bag! The BJP, which I perceived to be essentially a large religious, casteist outfit, has now unveiled its racist face. Given the bigoted remark made by Mr. Vijay, it will not be long before Dravidians are targeted as unIndian. We in the South already suffer the misfortune of having Hindi being thrust on us in every form and manner. The party needs to apologise.

V. Srinivasan,

Chennai

Mr. Vijay’s statement reflects the fascist, supremacist mentality of the RSS. We can expect such a statement by none other than the “intellectual” who was the former editor of the RSS’s magazine. Has he forgotten that his saffron party is the one championing the cause of national integration? His comment reflects the core Hindutva ideology of Aryan superiority. Why does the BJP high command remain silent? At a time when the BJP has ambitious plans to expand its base in South India, it will find the going tough if such comments are not condemned in strong terms.

Bobbili Sridhara Rao,

Hyderabad

The statement has left me shocked. It reveals the workings of a primitive mindset and an objectionable ideology that he subscribes to. He may have tried to make amends later, but the damage has been done. Nothing he does now will erase the impression he has created in the minds of liberal Indians. His mistaken belief that people belonging to his school of thinking own India and it is with their mercy and sympathy that all other subordinates (read South India) survive in India deserves deep condemnation. I hang my head in shame. Our nation was built on the philosophy of co-existence and tolerance and Mr. Vijay must remember that.

S.A. Thameemul Ansari,

Kayalpatnam, Tamil Nadu