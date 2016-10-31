The article, “An invitation to peace-mongering” (Oct.31), reminded me of the story of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, one of the greatest secular Indians. He narrates in his autobiography, I Am Not an Island: An Experiment in Autobiography,the absurdity of fearing and killing each other to get rid of the fear of the other. In this case, two brothers, each of them suspecting a marauder, had killed each other. I don’t know why this story comes to my mind when I read about conflict between India and Pakistan. The point is: fear leads to hatred; hatred leads to violence of language and of temper; and violence leads to a loss of lives.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad

The problem in India today is that we have a bountiful crop of critics who churn out volumes of armchair patriotism and also criticise the government of the day. Apart from trying to use a dictionary to comprehend some of the words the writer used, I was also wracking my brain trying to understand what he was offering as the solution to the problem. It reminded me of an incident where Lala Amarnath once went on to bitterly criticise the Indian cricket captain for lacking winning skills, which provoked Kapil Dev to invite him to come and play in his place. It is a laughable idea if the writer wants India to keep holding out an olive branch to Pakistan, almost indefinitely. He seems to suggest that everything is right with Pakistan the rogue nation, and that it is India alone which lacks large-heartedness.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai