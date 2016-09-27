Any decision on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) should be arrived at with great caution, responsibility and wiser calculations lest it end up as a ‘diplomatic misadventure’ and in global condemnation (“PM to review Indus Waters Treaty today”, Sept.26). It is an international treaty arrived at the behest of the World Bank and is not something to be done away with unilaterally. Further, turning off the tap as far as Pakistan is concerned might actually provoke China, its close ally, to follow suit. The Indus has its origin in China and we must be very cautious. Unlike India and Pakistan, Beijing is not party to any international water agreement vis-à-vis the IWT.

Mohammed Tahsin, Mysuru