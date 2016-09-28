It would be foolish to interfere with water supply arrangements under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) vis-á-vis Pakistan as it would only end up hurting the poor in Pakistan with whom we now profess friendship (“India suspends talks on Indus water pact”, Sept.27). It would also be a move that would make our other neighbours deeply suspicious of India. None of us would like to forget how long it took for us to smoothen ties with Bangladesh over the issue of the Farakka Barrage. Tweaking the IWT could also push China and Nepal to interfere with the water systems in West Bengal and the Northeast.

C. Subrahmanyam, Visakhapatnam

Despite the extreme provocations by Pakistan, India must rise above being petty and be mature instead. Be it Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, or Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir, the need for water is the same everywhere. India should not set an inhumane example.

Vignesh K., Perambalur, Tamil Nadu

If India makes adverse moves, the condition of the people of Pakistan, who are already facing tough times and having to deal with the ill-effects of a battered economy, will only take a turn for the worse. Using water use as a weapon will only create more anger and enmity against India and give rise to more terror. What we should do is to expand people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Both countries cannot afford to fight a war.

Mudit Katiyar, Lucknow

The Prime Minister must, with immediate effect, revoke the IWT. This is a treaty that rests on the ‘goodwill’ that exists between the two neighbours — but now a commodity non-existent in these times. Pakistan simply cannot have its cake and eat it too. Once Pakistan is able to convince India of its earnest efforts to put on hold its “pet hobby” of fostering anti-India activities, the treaty, which is considered to be the most successful water-sharing endeavour in the world today, can be honoured. As of now, there is no point in being a good neighbour to someone who does not know even the spelling of good neighbourliness.

Dr. George Jacob E., Kochi