The visuals of a marginalised citizen trudging miles in desperation to provide some parting dignity to his dead wife must serve a purpose far larger than national self-recriminations (“Odisha tribal walks 10 km carrying wife’s body”, Aug.25). She was also a victim of TB, a scourge being vainly tackled by us for decades. Exacerbated by a lack of primary health care, every State has its tale of shame. In contrast, Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign had health care for all as his poll platform. The U.K. zealously looks after the National Health Scheme, irrespective of the political dispensation. Back in India, the focus on medical entrance test formats marks feeble efforts to lift health care. Here too, no doctor is ready to take up rural practice.

R. Narayanan, Ghaziabad

Even before the anger and anguish caused by the most wicked and merciless manner in which a poor man was made to walk a distance with his dead wife, comes another equally horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh — of a man being made to get off a State transport bus by the conductor, and in pouring rain, with the body of his dead wife and a crying child (“Man, daughter thrown out of bus after wife dies”, Aug 28). The lawyers who helped the hapless man reach his home are the silver lining in the dark clouds of inhuman behaviour. Humanism is a casualty in these modern days.

B.S. Jayaraman, Coimbatore