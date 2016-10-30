The impeccable “new zeal” with which India sealed the five-match one-day series against New Zealand by a huge margin of runs at Visakhapatnam must make cricket fans sit up and take note. Amit Mishra was a master as his beguiling spin mesmerised the opponents who fell like a pack of cards. India outshone New Zealand in all departments. Rohit Sharma played an anchor role right from the start. Virat Kohli might be the only one disappointed as he missed the ‘Man of the Series’ award by a whisker.

S. Vaithianathan,

Madurai