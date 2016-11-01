The pulsating final in which the Indian hockey team prevailed over Pakistan’s and won the Asian Champions Trophy title was indeed vintage stuff. The win, which brought back golden memories of the heyday of Indian hockey, can be attributed to sheer professionalism, a clear-cut game plan, cohesiveness, and team spirit along with the indomitable will to succeed. Despite the memorable win, it was disappointing to note that there have hardly been any rewards/cash incentives. One could well imagine the royal treatment offered to our cricket players under similar circumstances!

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore