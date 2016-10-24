Mental illnesses are bound to increase with burgeoning urbanisation, due to the increasing complexities and competition in life (‘Weekend Being’ – “India needs to talk about mental illness”, Oct.23). It is unfortunate that people with mental illness are stigmatised which makes them even more fragile. It is time we have access to affordable and qualitative mental health care especially for the underprivileged. There must be a nodal agency on mental health which supervises, registers and maintains mental health establishments and gives advice to all governments in India on matters of mental health. There also needs to be a well-planned rehabilitation centre to treat mental disorders.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is imperative that people remember that expectation is the mother of all frustrations. Illnesses of the mind are bound to follow. The present generation appears to be addicted to technology and are unable to handle life in general. The key to happiness lies in learning how to balance life.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Ranipet, Tamil Nadu