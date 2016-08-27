After the flood of benefits to the athletes who saved India from embarrassment in Rio, it has become necessary to find out whether such excessive monetary presentation is a cause for complacency. Taxpayers’ money should be used to encourage budding talent.

Following the advice in the article, “How to win medals in Olympics” (Aug.26), youngsters from communities excelling in sports included in the Olympics should be specially trained. Technical advice can be sought from Great Britain which is now second in the medals table.

V. Purnachandra Rao,

Chennai

The five ‘S’s of sports — speed, stamina, skill, strength and spirit — should be developed by making our athletes practise our ancient sport and martial art forms such as Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, Mardani khel, Gatka, Thang Ta, Silambam which improve flexibility, sharpen reflexes, agility, balance, strength and muscular endurance. The cluster-based approach is a good idea. Attention must be paid to funding, infrastructure and coaching.

Saumya Pandey,

Allahabad