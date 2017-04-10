Handling depression

more-in

The Government of Kerala has initiated the Aswasam scheme with the goal of treating depression and related mental disorders at over 170 family health-care centres. This is a much-needed move for a State where nearly 10% of the population is suffering from a mental illness. However, instead of ensuring psychological services using qualified psychologists, the State has chosen to use ASHA workers and health-care providers, who have been trained for six weeks. I feel that such a move will make matters worse. Extensive research points to the positive role that psychological treatment and psycho-therapy play in the treatment of mental illnesses. By providing essential services such as counselling though unqualified, underpaid and overworked health workers, the State is undermining the quality of mental health. Kerala does lack qualified psychologists.

Anupama S.,