The editorial page article “Watering the green shoots” (Nov.14) lacked a holistic outlook. The agriculture sector, the foundation of food security, suffers due to the indebtedness of farmers and recurring incidents of drought. Regarding crop production, it may be observed that though India is the largest producer, consumer and importer of pulses, domestic production has remained almost stagnant, causing a steep rise in prices. This is due to inadequate Minimum Support Price for pulses, unlike that for rice and wheat. Cultivation of pulses is primarily in dry, semi-arid and rain-fed areas, and there is a lack of technological and financial support to pulse-growing farmers. Consequently, pulses, the main source of protein for the poor, have become unaffordable.

Joseph Abraham,

Gurugram, Haryana