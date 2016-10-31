The report that an alumni association of a prominent college in Kerala is to give gold coins to civic authorities who kill the most number of stray dogs till December 10 in the State is not in good taste and cannot be justified on any count (Oct.31). No doubt stray dogs have become a threat to people but what we need are humane alternatives. Such moves go against the principle of “live and let live”.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Killing stray dogs is not a logical solution. While some dogs behave in an aggressive manner, there are many others which continue to remain man’s best friend. People have been destroying nature at an alarming rate and are heading towards impending disaster. Let us learn not to dominate but to respect and live in harmony with other living beings. The world is as much theirs as it is ours.

Debi Chatterjee,

Kolkata