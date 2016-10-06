The rise of chikungunya, dengue and Japanese encephalitis is placing a heavy burden on the health infrastructure (“Making cities disease-free”, Oct.5). To control them, stringent measures need to be in place. These include the behavioural aspect towards awareness about personal hygiene and better sanitation, better coordination among different health departments and strong research and development. Our cities need to be clean and hygienic.

Ankit Galgat,

Panipat, Haryana

Surat and Chandigarh are admirable examples of liveable cities in our country; therefore, isn’t it time for Lutyens’ Delhi to set an example? Residents of bungalows and other residential campuses in this hallowed area could implement segregation at source and composting of the biodegradable resources within the premises, thereby halving the waste that may need transportation. Volunteers and citizens’ groups have been working in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) and elsewhere quietly, spreading awareness and implementing low-cost, decentralised solutions. With such measures, these good Samaritans have showed the way to solving several connected issues — inclusion of the informal sector, improving the working conditions and livelihoods of waste handlers and promoting much needed innovations in recycling. These citizens and groups have been steadily achieving ‘Clean India’ goals without any fanfare, and with hardly any support from local bodies.

R. Swarnalatha,

New Delhi