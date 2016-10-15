Dalits have traditionally been denied participation in the fields of education, the media, the bureaucracy and other institutions of power. But now, thanks to the reservation policy, they have started joining the mainstream. Even then, the situation has not changed much for the vast majority of those who are oppressed. They are still underprivileged, unemployed and lead a deplorable life devoid of basic health care, education, sanitation facilities and jobs. The benefits have largely gone to the minuscule percentage of the elite in their community. The Left has been obsessed with class politics without acknowledging the undercurrent of caste-based discrimination as the major reason behind class exploitation, probably due to the fear of dividing the working class on the basis of caste. As a result, they have been marginalised in Indian politics, which, to be honest, is still largely caste-centric. The time is now ripe for these two ideologies to join hands to fight the evils of caste and class-based discrimination in our society and work for the uplift of the depressed classes (“When Jai Bhim meets Lal Salaam”, Oct.14).

Umang Anand,

New Delhi

The article, “When Jai Bhim meets Lal Salaam” (Oct.14), must serve as an eye-opener to both Ambedkarites and Leftists who have unnecessarily faded into the past as a result of a sheer lack of understanding of the affinity of their common aspirations and goals, and the need for their unity. Anyway, the recent Dalit agitation in Gujarat, which led to the participation of Dalit and Left leaders in the same rally and sharing the stage, marks a turning point in both Dalit and Left politics. This apparent alliance should lead to a fusion and, consequently, their survival and prosperity.

K. Venkata Reddy,

Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh