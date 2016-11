It is good to know that the Indian Railways is planning to increase the speed of trains on the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes (“Trains to clock 160 kmph on way to Delhi from Mumbai, Howrah”, Nov. 7). At the same time, the people in south India feel neglected. The Railways has ignored our request to quicken the speed of trains between Chennai and Delhi, for instance. It would be more heartening if such measures were taken in places far away from the capital too.

N. Hariharan,

Chennai