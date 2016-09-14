For all his faults, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policy of non-alignment prevented India from being caught in the web of the Cold War. NAM helped many countries to gain a voice at international fora. It may have suffered a setback but it is by no means irrelevant (“The Margarita mirror”, Sept.13). It can still play an important role on international fora to meet goals in health care, sustainable development, curbing global warming and terrorism. India was one of the main pillars on which NAM stood and the Prime Minister’s absence will send out the wrong signals.

Akshay Viswanathan,

Thiruvananthapuram