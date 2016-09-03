The move by the Tamil Nadu government to increase maternity leave from six to nine months is a move that must be adopted by all organisations in the State which include those in the private and quasi-government sectors (Sept.2). With most households comprising working couples, the nine-month rest period will help a working woman get mentally and physically ready to resume work. The child will also be nearly a year old and the mother will be happy that she has been able to look after the child for a significant period of time.

J. Rachel Bhuvaneswari, Madurai