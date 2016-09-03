The confrontation between the judiciary and the executive is bound to happen due to the federal structure and the system of checks and balances in the Constitution. However, disagreement should lead to the betterment of the institutions rather than their deterioration. The reluctance of the judiciary to overhaul its process of appointments and even come under the RTI is a matter of concern. Increased transparency and accountability are what strengthen an institution. Long-drawn corruption and unfair practices in appointments are what have hollowed the system (“The road to genuine reform”, Sept.2).

Gagan Pratap Singh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

In a republic, it is the public which is supreme; all other organs of the state derive their authority from the citizenry. The Supreme Court must realise that it cannot forever stall much-needed reforms in the judicial appointment process. If it can’t accept the government’s draft memorandum, then it must take up the initiative of designing one which is acceptable to both the judiciary and the government. The grave mistrust the legal system has of the political class is odd. The deadlock must end or else it will deprive litigants of their fundamental right to constitutional remedies. Perhaps the President should ask the Cabinet and the collegium to meet and come to an acceptable solution.

Gaurav Singhal, Rewari, Haryana