It is high time that the Indian state and the rest of India stop treating Kashmir as a prized possession that they must not let slip from their hands and which Pakistan is trying to snatch away (“Kashmir and the clash of symbolisms”, Aug.29). Kashmir is not an object. It is a territory with people. Enough injury has been inflicted on the pride of Kashmiris by successive Central governments, political parties and the armed forces. Perhaps an apology is due to the people of the State by all of us as a nation. This may be a gateway to lasting peace.

Kiran P. Gandhi, Pune

Rather than engage ourselves in a fruitless exercise of talking to Pakistan, a more meaningful solution would lie in holding talks with various “leaders” sponsoring agitations in the troubled Valley, especially as these elements derive their strength and motivation from across the border. Giving publicity to human rights issues in Balochistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir will keep Pakistan on the back foot. Pakistan must be reminded about Bangladesh and 1971.

Ottoor Balakrishnan Nair,Kochi

The half-hearted approach towards resolving the problems in Kashmir and the retention of Article 370 are largely responsible for the seeds of alienation germinating. This is the time for all-party action: drawing up strategies for socio-economic uplift and psychological cohesion between Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh and in identifying miscreants being incited by Pakistan and dealing with them severely under the law. The woes of not only Kashmiri Muslims but also displaced Hindus should be addressed together and with compassion.

Mahendra Kumar Bhandari, Mumbai

Why is no one coming forward to condemn the acts of violence being perpetrated by a section of misguided youth? How long can we endlessly tolerate mob fury, stone-pelting and other such dangerous and destructive activities? Holding talks with all “stakeholders” is fine, but there should be some sincerity on the part of Kashmiri dissidents whereby they are amenable to seeing reason and resolution.

R. Ramanathan,Coimbatore