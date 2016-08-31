Territorial and cultural differences may be cited as some of the reasons why the Kashmir Valley is on the boil but an analysis will show that whether it is Kashmir or Northeast India, there is a feeling of deep alienation and forced rule (“Kashmir and the clash of symbolisms”, Aug.29). The solution lies in encouraging the people here to enter the mainstream by promoting large-scale development in these regions. They must also have a sense of participation through institutions such as Panchayati Raj.

Karan Choudhary, Pathankot, Punjab

At last, the Prime Minister has talked about compassionate gestures. But if he wishes to be on a par with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he has to rise above the articulation of mere words and act like a sincere statesman who stands above partisan attitudes. A solution to the Kashmir issue needs urgent democratic interventions. The rest of India needs to prove this to the troubled State.

Aravindakshan Kailath, Thrissur