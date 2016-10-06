The basic criteria to judge the competence of a candidate are his integrity, competence, judicial temperament and sensitivity towards the problems of the common man (“To be truly transparent”, Oct.5).

Finally, if the impasse is to be solved, I suggest that some amendments be made in the collegium system through a memorandum of appointments and a transparent system instituted, with all details put up on a public website so that everyone can have an idea of how judicial appointments are made.

T.S.N. Rao,

Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

The ideas put forth in the article, though researched, do not address the problems facing appointments of judges to the higher judiciary. It is to be conceded that both the collegium and the NJAC Act have their own pitfalls. In the end, the suggestion to form an independent, full-time body to select judges does not inspire confidence.

There are periodical inputs about the performance of judges and advocates and all prospective candidates are under the scanner at all times. Thus, the worth of a candidate is formed on the basis of reliable and credible information. Only the judiciary is privy to this. It is best that the collegium system continues.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu