The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has been enforcing a set of regulations, collectively known as the Marpol Conventions, to control marine pollution of the sea and air (“Emissions from ships can impact monsoon activity over Bay of Bengal”, Aug.10). The main exhaust air pollutants are nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, carbon oxides and unburnt hydrocarbon particulates which result from the burning of fuel used for propulsion. The fuel most commonly used is residual fuel blends which have a high sulphur content. To reduce the emission of sulphur oxides, the IMO has restricted the percentage of sulphur used globally to 3.5 per cent m/m. In the developed world, it must be as low as 0.1 per cent while in China, it is still lower. There are also rules on improved engine designs to emit less nitrogen oxides. The IMO has designated certain areas of the sea as “emission control areas” and “special areas” where pollution regulations are even more stringent. Perhaps India, which is a signatory to Marpol, must designate the Bay of Bengal as an emission control area.

M. Unnikrishnan, Chennai