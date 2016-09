This refers to the report “Kejriwal sacks Minister over ‘objectionable’ CD” (Sept. 1). This incident doesn’t augur well for the AAP government which rode to power as a ‘party with a difference’. First the Delhi Law Minister was asked to resign on allegations that his college degree was forged. This was followed by allegations of corruption against the Food and Environment Minister. Now it is a sex scam. To me, the party seems no different from any other.

Devadas V., Kannur