Letters

Education system

more-in

In the prevailing context of weak primary and higher secondary education systems, particularly in rural areas, there is an immediate need to introduce constant evaluation mechanism, replacing the single external examination system (“Marks and standards,” editorial May 30). It may be designed taking into consideration various parameters like participation in sports and extracurricular activities. This can also address to a great extent the issue of school dropouts in rural areas as the students would get evaluated on a range of vital parameters.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Pune

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 3:12:39 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/education-system/article18662551.ece

© The Hindu