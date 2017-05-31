Education system

more-in

In the prevailing context of weak primary and higher secondary education systems, particularly in rural areas, there is an immediate need to introduce constant evaluation mechanism, replacing the single external examination system (“Marks and standards,” editorial May 30). It may be designed taking into consideration various parameters like participation in sports and extracurricular activities. This can also address to a great extent the issue of school dropouts in rural areas as the students would get evaluated on a range of vital parameters.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Pune