The result of better development parameters in South Indian States and Maharashtra is largely a result of the shift in population demographics and the emphasis on policies and leadership in delivering social justice (“The gap between rich and poor States”, Sept.5). Lower fertility rates in the South have resulted in better financial benefits and less social disparities. In contrast, large States such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have higher rates of population growth along with growing social disparities. Though the South contributes a greater proportion of revenue to the Central pool it will have fewer claims on funds allocation.

H.N. Ramakrishna, Bengaluru