Promoting family members in politics seems to be India’s curse (“As brother & son continue sparring, Mulayam steps in”, Sept. 15). This tendency towards dynastic politics allows many of the inefficient and undesirable to rule. The result is that there is no accountability. The simmering discontent between the son and brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav is bound to destabilise the politics of the largest State as there is a possibility of the cohorts and loyalists aligning with their respective leaders within the party. This may ultimately lead to cleaving the State’s politics, and everything apart from good and reliable governance will be guaranteed.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur