Donkeys under threat

That the least celebrated but one of the most useful and silent of all animals in the world, the donkey, is being hunted in order to cater to the greed of native medicine manufacturers of China makes sad reading (“Donkey slaughter in Africa is a high price for healing in China”, January 3).

The gory details in the report, on how its hide is used in cures for a host of ailments, were chilling. Perhaps we need to be on our guard in India as well even as the animal is respected here as a proverbial friend. The day may not be far off when international agencies may have to save the animal.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai