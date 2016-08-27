India’s diversity of religious observances is unique, but in the name of religion, many others are being inconvenienced (“SC directive on dahi handi violated”, Aug.26). Centres of worship spring up in the middle of busy roads and lanes. This leads to the generation of garbage such as broken coconut shells, decaying flower garlands, plastic bags, cups and discarded food items. True religion is all about devotion, discipline and dedication. We need to refrain from observing unnecessary and loud forms of worship. Such practices only hurt our children who wish to study quietly and with concentration and our senior citizens who yearn for calm and peaceful rest. God can hear even our whispers.

S.J. Walter Sunder Singh,

Ranipettai, Tamil Nadu

Court directives that relate to the lighting of crackers and the use of loudspeakers after 10 p.m. as well as those on bandhs, dharnas and hartals are commonly flouted. Judicial orders are not the panacea to resolve sensitive issues that are predominantly based on faith and our sociocultural ethos. People and political outfits have to behave responsibly. Simultaneously, the administration must exhibit the courage and the conviction in taking stern action against violators.

M.K. Bhandari,

Mumbai

One wonders why the Supreme Court, already groaning under the weight of a backlog of cases, should now be deciding the maximum height of the human pyramid. With reports trickling in of some groups defying its order, the court is creating a piquant situation for itself as well as for those agencies required to ensure compliance of its directive. There is concern over reports of spinal cord injuries but for the same reason, should all adventure sports including the Produnova vault that has made Dipa Karmakar a household name also be banned?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Many suffer in the name of upholding customs. In jallikattu, it is bulls that suffer; in rooster fights, roosters, and in manjha kite-flying, birds and children. Similarly, youth are victims in dahi handi accidents. It is high time we revisit age-old traditions and their relevance in the modern age in the interest of all .

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad