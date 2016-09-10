Brinda Karat’s views on the Centre vis-à-vis MGNREGA cannot be disputed (“Retaining MGNREGA’s core”, Sept. 9). But many State governments are equally responsible for the problems. Even under the UPA, it became a bit of a political issue when some Opposition-ruled States did not implement the minimum 100-day programme properly. The reality is that the scheme is being misused, and there is neither accountability nor transparency. No government has bothered to look into the plight of unorganised labourers nor has it realised that underemployment is more dangerous than unemployment. MGREGA is more or less bracketed under the category of unorganised labour, which is perhaps why we do not hear of complaints of there not being 100 days’ labour. Those under MGNREGA are also expected to part with some money to the middlemen/brokers who engage them.

K.V. Venugopal,

Chennai

The BJP government’s lukewarm approach to MGNREGA ignores the reality of extreme poverty and rural distress. It also smacks of vendetta politics. The scheme has played a key role in improving the livelihood of people from the marginalised sections. The reported move to restrict the scheme’s operation to the country’s poorest districts is grossly unwarranted and will push the poorer sections to the precipice.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi

The writer appears to be airing her personal dissatisfaction with the government. How can one cite exchanges on a WhatsApp group as evidence? The policies of the government should be judged on the basis of how they translate on the ground and not by what is said on social media.

Parneet Sarao,

New Delhi