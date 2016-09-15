The national party, the BJP, appears to be at it again (“Shah triggers row on Onam eve with Vamana tweet”, Sept.14). Kerala is one State where people of all communities and religious beliefs live in complete harmony.

Onam is a secular festival with even churches in the State celebrating it with fervour and gaiety. It is a known fact that in spite of a sizeable presence of the RSS in Kerala, the BJP has been unable to convert this into votes. The country has witnessed unruly incidents and disturbances caused by the machinations of blinkered leaders. One hopes that responsible citizens stand up against such mischievous attempts to destabilise a peaceful State especially as Kerala has always been a role model of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Varghese George,

Secunderabad