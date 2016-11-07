With both the Central and Delhi governments passing the buck and engaged in a political duel, the National Green Tribunal should push the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take firm steps in controlling and curbing air pollution that appears to be smothering large parts of north India (“Delhi smog: Centre blames lax enforcement”, Nov.5). Perhaps the Delhi Chief Minister needs to pause a little and concentrate on the health emergency at hand.

Sambhu Nath Chowdhury,

Kolkata

The alarming levels of pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been aggravated by growing numbers of vehicles. Despite excellent public transport facilities in Delhi, and the Metro in the NCR region, it is unfortunate that people are reluctant to make sacrifices. As emissions from power stations add to the pollution, there is a need to generate power from non-polluting sources. Burning of waste can be effectively controlled by local government authorities. Public awareness campaigns and increasing the use of the media to enlighten people on the need for pollution control are also required. Long queues at gas stations (CNG) reveal the shortfall in supply chains for CNG which discourages people from adopting CNG technology. There is also a need to go in for large-scale tree planting. NGOs and schools can also volunteer in this effort.

Dr. Joseph Abraham,

Gurugram, Haryana

With this kind of air in Delhi, almost like living in a gas chamber, how is a young mother of two young girls supposed to react? When my daughters grow up and have health problems, I would never be able to forgive myself for not having tried to give them a good life.

They are already breathing air which is the equivalent of smoking 20 cigarettes or more a day and I feel very guilty that I am unable to stop this from happening. What are the authorities doing?

Ankur Gulyani Panda,

Gurugram, Haryana

This is a self-perpetrated disaster and the result of our folly. Rising numbers of automobiles, mindless felling of trees, biomass burning and senseless celebrations with fire crackers at the cost of our health are issues that need to be resolved on a war footing. The young and old are suffering even more. We cannot allow Delhi to become a gas chamber.

Dr. Sandeep Bharti,

New Delhi