The article, “Situating the law in the land” (Oct.28), is an indirect and apologetic defence of polygamy in Islam by linking it to various contextual seventh century necessities. But when there is now gender equality, how can such gender discriminatory practices be allowed to be continued? Should not progressive changes in social and material conditions usher in change? Religious and scriptural adherence should be an entirely private affair and not be allowed to spill over into the public arena so as to disturb the growth of a peaceful and humane civil society.

Kasim Sait,

Chennai

Like many others, the writer wrongly presumes that a second wife cannot claim her rights that are on a par with the first wife under Hindu laws. For this one can look at Section 10 of the Hindu Succession Act and Section 16 of the Hindu Marriage Act.

A. Dhasthageer,

Arni, Tamil Nadu

The comprehensive explanation about polygamy and especially polygyny clearly depicts the misconception about polygyny in Islamic sharia, being hyped nowadays. A blanket ban on Muslim polygyny will also raise questions about Hindu bigamy, which is still in practice despite the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 and Section 494 of IPC which declare bigamy to be a punishable offence.

Bijran Nazeer,

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir