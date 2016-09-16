The death toll in Delhi and elsewhere in India due to dengue, chikungunya and malaria indicates that very little has been done by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (“Sapping India’s vitality”, Sept. 15).

The blame game being played out over this shows the inability of the Delhi government and the Delhi municipal corporation in controlling these diseases.

Sri Lanka just made headlines for eradicating malaria. India should take lessons from its neighbour.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Ensuring cleanliness inside homes and surrounding areas (parks, streets, mohallas, markets, and so on) should be the priority of every individual. We never seem concerned about garbage piling up in vacant plots and spaces. There should also be a complete ban on plastics. Water must not be allowed to stagnate anywhere. Only collective efforts can help India achieve its goal of eliminating malaria by 2030.

The government should make optimum use of the Swachh Bharat Cess to improve civic amenities. We also need to resolve the issue of Delhi statehood because civic bodies are more interested in playing the blame game than executing their duties and responsibilities.

Baninder Rahi,

New Delhi