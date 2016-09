With the globalisation of terror, it is essential that there is some kind of check. Online and offline radicalisation need to be checked. Further, with a negligible percentage of the population paying tax, tax evaders need to be brought into the tax net. NATGRID, CMS and Aadhaar are only means to tackle these problems. We need to learn to trust the government (“Towards a database nation”, Sept.27).

Tej Kankaria, Chennai