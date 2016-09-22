As one who grew up fascinated by Indian cricket from 1948 onwards, I find Indian cricket’s journey to be a thrilling one (Editorial – “500 and counting”, Sept.21). For a long time since 1932 we were the underdogs and individual performances brightened the scenario from time to time. We rarely functioned as a team. The rivalry between players and camps marred the growth of talent. Today we have a well-knit team. As a postscript, my fascination for cricket made me read five national newspapers every day about our team’s Test performance and I found S.K. Gurunathan’s dispatches (published in The Hindu) to be lucid, analytical, engaging and very informative. It was also an era of powerful pen holders.

Y.G. Chouksey,

Pune