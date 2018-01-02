Letters

Cricket caveat

more-in

The announcement of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that there might not be a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism is a good move (“No cricket with Pak., says Sushma”, January 2). When Pakistan does not play fair and appears intent only on harming us at every stage, there is absolutely no merit in furthering sporting ties. Pakistan must abandon reprisal, revenge and hatred and instead work towards the release of prisoners and solve other key issues.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2018 10:40:02 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/cricket-caveat/article22354126.ece

© The Hindu