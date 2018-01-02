Cricket caveat

more-in

The announcement of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that there might not be a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism is a good move (“No cricket with Pak., says Sushma”, January 2). When Pakistan does not play fair and appears intent only on harming us at every stage, there is absolutely no merit in furthering sporting ties. Pakistan must abandon reprisal, revenge and hatred and instead work towards the release of prisoners and solve other key issues.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai