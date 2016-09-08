The report, “To restore normality, govt. to get tough with separatists” (Sept. 6), shows that the separatist leaders of Kashmir never deserved the privileges and facilities extended to them in the first place. Given their mentality towards the country, they should be penalised. Though the move to curb their foreign travel and scrutinise their bank accounts comes late in the day, the step to act against them must be welcomed.

One has to remember that the same leaders evinced no interest in being supportive towards the all-party delegation. I hope all political parties are on the same page as far as dealing with the separatist leaders is concerned.

Praveen Patavardhan,

Bengaluru

The humiliation was inevitable. How could we have expected the separatist leaders to be cordial in the first place? There should have been a plan put in place with space for the different stakeholders. The delegation should have adopted a down-to-top approach, first meeting sarpanchs, local associations, traders and the family members of those killed and injured. The separatist leaders have lost a lot of ground and are looking for every opportunity to be in the spotlight again. Despite this, talks should be held with them as they have a certain level of influence. There should have been steps taken as well to phase out the use of pellet guns.

Munish Sharma,

Jammu

It is unfortunate that the all-party delegation had to conclude its visit to the Valley with no breakthrough. It only reflects the ground reality. The BJP was obviously not serious about resolving the issue in the first place. Though there is a trust deficit on both sides, there must be movement on subjects such as facilitating the release of arrested youth, compensation to the victims of pellet gun firing and reviving economic and social development. This can be followed by further dialogue to discuss the core political issues.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The deputation of a parliamentary delegation to the riot-torn Valley has proved to be a failed mission. Separatist leaders refusing to meet parliamentarians cannot be taken lightly. It seems that we have reached the end of the political tether and there is no hope of convincing separatists about the need to pursue peace. These leaders need not be under the illusion that they are beyond the rule of law and the Constitution. The government must now go ahead with measures to support development and job-generation.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

The only path to peace is by resuming dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir irrespective of their political affiliations. To repair the damage caused, there has to be conciliation and offer of more aid.

C.V. Venugopalan,

Palakkad.

Ladakh and Jammu are peaceful. The strife-ridden area is a fraction of the whole area. Clearly the separatist movement has no basis. One hopes that in due course, these elements will realise the futility of agitations and violence which come at the cost of economic prosperity.

M. Bhimashankar,

Hyderabad

After being humiliated by separatist elements, how long are we to remain silent? Even after this act of provocation, resorting to tame steps will fetch no results. Apart from raising the Balochistan issue, India should also adopt the same strategy as Pakistan’s — sending teams to meet world leaders and telling them about the misdeeds of separatist elements.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai