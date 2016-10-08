Sports administration in India is in a shambles. This is evident in the poor state of sports — the abysmal performance of Indian athletes in international events, the CWG scandal, the controversies surrounding the Indian Olympic Association, the politics in the wrestling, hockey and badminton leagues... the list goes on (“SC threatens to snap BCCI funding for domestic cricket”, Oct.7). If executed in letter and spirit, the recommendations of the Lodha Committee can be used as a template to overhaul sports administration and enable far-reaching changes for the better. Further to this, expanded investment in sports can boost Indian soft power.

Rushika Pawar,

Nagpur

It looks as though the BCCI is a law unto itself as seen in the audacious manner in which it continues to flagrantly flout the directives of the Lodha Committee. Those who call the shots in the BCCI have little or no connection to cricket as a game professionally and are perhaps there because of the money, the power and the glamour associated with the game. It’s good that the top court has reiterated that it means business and is proceeding determinedly to cleanse the way in which the game is being administrated.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

Gone are the days when the Supreme Court’s verdicts were unquestioned and simply obeyed. What a depressing trend now! Is the BCCI trying to take advantage of the fact that the game of cricket sends most in the country into a frenzy and commands a huge fan base? The coffers of the BCCI may be overflowing with money but it cannot take fans of the game for a ride as a result of the inequities stemming from its flawed administration.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

It is quite sad to come across reports almost every day connected with the BCCI. Perhaps the judiciary should have stopped with identifying the basic problems, cautioned the BCCI and also the Central government and advised them to carry out the necessary changes. After all, the board is a legally registered society and has its own by-laws. It appears as if the court-appointed body is going beyond its legal framework. Pulling down the BCCI amounts to tarnishing India’s image in the world of global sports.

Suryanaryanan S.,

Chennai

Quite a few of us, diehard cricket fans, are surprised at the “sparring over administrative reforms” between the BCCI and the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee. The BCCI has been performing admirably well in its task and mission of promoting cricket and professionally administering the system. It is due to the vision and dedication of BCCI legends like Raj Singh Dungarpur, M.A. Chidambaram and Jagmohan Dalmiya, to name a few, that India has done well in international cricket. We have regained the top spot in Test rankings. and the IPL remains the world’s grandest, biggest, richest, most popular cricket extravaganza. The proof of the pudding is in its eating. Justice Lodha should in all fairness let the BCCI do its job the way it should be done. It isn’t cricket otherwise.

C.V. Venugopalan,

Palakkad