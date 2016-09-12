Sri Lanka’s malaria-free status is remarkable considering the political instability and the Eelam wars that it went through (Editorial – “Sri Lanka conquers malaria”, Sept. 8). Its success in public-private sector coordination will suggest solutions in Afghanistan and Pakistan. While India is inching closer to becoming malaria-free, it would be best if it studies the Sri Lankan model. India’s challenge is unique because of the scalability factor.

Perhaps SAARC could go in a unique direction by focussing on improving health care. India’s success in eradicating polio, Bangladesh’s in gender inclusion and Bhutan’s focus on happiness as a part of development are where we could start. By focussing on health, social and gender issues, SAARC could become the first-of-its-kind regional body to focus on issues other than those of a political/economic nature.

Akshay Viswanathan,

Thiruvananthapuram