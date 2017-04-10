Connect, with airwaves

more-in

This refers to the report, “India’s first community radio still makes the right connect”, April 9). There have been several instances of narrow casting with tapes and cables during the last decade of the 20th century, but none was a community radio licensed as such by the Government of India. Records will show that when the government initially allowed only educational institutions to start community radios, it was Anna University in Chennai which commenced broadcasting on its community radio in 2004. It was the first licensed community radio in India, followed by a service run by Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College in Puducherry and the Kongu Engineering College at Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. All three broadcast programmes were mostly in Tamil. In 2008, Kongu Community Radio won the ‘best campus/community radio in India’ award, the first ever national award for community radio in India.

K. Thangaraj,

Pollachi, Tamil Nadu