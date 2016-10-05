The rationale behind the introduction of GM crops — that they are pest- resistant — has proved elusive over the years (“Seeds of discontent?” Sept.30). There have been sharp increases in the amount of chemical herbicides used on GM crops. There are also studies to show that they have led to higher pesticide use.

The arbitrary use of chemicals and unproven advantages of GM crop use have alarmed bee keepers. A 2008 EU-funded study, published in the journal Ecological Economics, has found the “worldwide economic value of the free pollination service provided by insect pollinators, mainly bees, to be $216 billion/€153 billion in 2005 for the main crops that feed the world — a figure which amounts to 9.5 per cent of the total value of world agricultural food production. The study also determined that pollinator disappearance would translate into a consumer surplus loss estimated between €190 and €310 billion”.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru